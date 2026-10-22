Türkiye to establish domestic ultrasound manufacturing facility

ANKARA

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu attends a presentation at Samsung Medison in South Korea.

Türkiye will establish a domestic production facility for ultrasound machines, with the devices set to achieve at least 71 percent local content, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has said.

In a post on the social media platform NSosyal, Memişoğlu said the project, launched last year through a technology transfer agreement, had reached a significant milestone.

During an official visit to South Korea, the minister and his delegation visited Samsung Medison, a leading medical imaging technology company, where they examined artificial intelligence-powered ultrasound systems and assessed production processes under the ongoing cooperation.

Memişoğlu said discussions focused on establishing a manufacturing facility in Türkiye to expand the country’s domestic production capacity.

“From the monitor and probe to the software and hardware, we will manufacture our ultrasound devices at our own facility with a domestic content rate of at least 71 percent, bringing this critical technology to our country,” he said.

The initiative will reduce reliance on imported equipment while building local technical expertise.

Memişoğlu said the government would continue working to develop medical technologies, expand manufacturing capabilities and build technological infrastructure within the country.