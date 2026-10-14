Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

ANKARA

Turkish authorities have taken action against 35 people in four separate operations targeting the financing of FETÖ and ISIL in four cities, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced on Oct. 14.

Of the 35 suspects, 33 were detained, while one was found to be abroad. Efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect are ongoing, according to Gürlek.

The operations were conducted under the coordination of the chief public prosecutor’s offices in the western province of İzmir, the central city of Eskişehir and Ağrı in Türkiye’s east, as part of separate investigations into the alleged financing activities of the two groups.

Gürlek said investigators uncovered evidence concerning FETÖ’s financial links abroad and alleged money transfers carried out through companies.

In an investigation led by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, authorities are examining allegations that money was transferred through a company based in the United States and reportedly linked to FETÖ in exchange for food products shipped from Türkiye.

Investigators suspect that the transfers may have been used to finance the network’s efforts to restructure itself. Nine of the 10 suspects targeted in the Eskişehir-led investigation were detained, while efforts to capture the remaining suspect continue.

In the first of the investigations led by the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, authorities launched an operation targeting three suspects in İzmir and Aydın following an examination of ByLock messaging records, Bank Asya records and telephone traffic data (HTS).

Two suspects were detained, while the third was found to be abroad.