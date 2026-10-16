Türkiye targets stronger laws against capital market crimes by early 2027

ANKARA

Türkiye plans to complete legal changes to strengthen its fight against capital market crimes by the beginning of 2027, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Oct. 16.

The planned measures will also address coordinated transactions by funds, Şimşek said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, outlining steps to improve market transparency and bolster investor confidence.

Relevant institutions are implementing significant regulations, taking into account assessments by international index providers, he said.

Regulations introduced by the Capital Markets Board have strengthened the flow of information and made ultimate share ownership more transparent, Şimşek added.

A fund guide announced at the end of August enabled weekly disclosure of hedge fund portfolios, alongside announcements when funds traded on the Turkish Electronic Fund Trading Platform, known as TEFAS, cross specified shareholding thresholds.

The measures also introduced concentration limits for funds and required borrowing transactions to take place on organized markets on a collateralized basis.

Şimşek said authorities would closely monitor the results and take any additional steps without delay in consultation with stakeholders.

“Our priority is to complete the liquidation of problematic funds and protect investors’ rights,” he said.

Sanctions will be applied resolutely against those who disrupt the fair and competitive functioning of markets, he added.

“Our goal is to establish a transparent, reliable and efficient capital market where investor rights are protected,” Şimşek said.