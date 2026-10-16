Türkiye targets stronger laws against capital market crimes by early 2027

Türkiye targets stronger laws against capital market crimes by early 2027

ANKARA  
Türkiye targets stronger laws against capital market crimes by early 2027

 

Türkiye plans to complete legal changes to strengthen its fight against capital market crimes by the beginning of 2027, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Oct. 16.

The planned measures will also address coordinated transactions by funds, Şimşek said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, outlining steps to improve market transparency and bolster investor confidence.

Relevant institutions are implementing significant regulations, taking into account assessments by international index providers, he said.

Regulations introduced by the Capital Markets Board have strengthened the flow of information and made ultimate share ownership more transparent, Şimşek added.

A fund guide announced at the end of August enabled weekly disclosure of hedge fund portfolios, alongside announcements when funds traded on the Turkish Electronic Fund Trading Platform, known as TEFAS, cross specified shareholding thresholds.

The measures also introduced concentration limits for funds and required borrowing transactions to take place on organized markets on a collateralized basis.

Şimşek said authorities would closely monitor the results and take any additional steps without delay in consultation with stakeholders.

“Our priority is to complete the liquidation of problematic funds and protect investors’ rights,” he said.

Sanctions will be applied resolutely against those who disrupt the fair and competitive functioning of markets, he added.

“Our goal is to establish a transparent, reliable and efficient capital market where investor rights are protected,” Şimşek said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

    Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

  2. Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

    Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

  3. Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

    Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

  4. Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

    Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

  5. Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

    Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks
Recommended
Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform
Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar
Türkiye seeks inclusion as France, Germany agree on car rules

Türkiye seeks inclusion as France, Germany agree on car rules
Tesla unveils Roadster with compressed-air thrusters

Tesla unveils Roadster with compressed-air thrusters
Türkiye targets 4.2 percent growth in 2027 as government unveils budget proposal

Türkiye targets 4.2 percent growth in 2027 as government unveils budget proposal
Turkish exports to BRICS nations top $18.2 bln in January-September

Turkish exports to BRICS nations top $18.2 bln in January-September
WORLD Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran on Oct. 16 denied having anything to do with attacks by Yemen's Houthis, a day after Saudi Arabia accused it of having encouraged the group's recent escalation against the kingdom.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

The Osman Gazi floating production platform was sent off to the Sakarya Gas Field on Oct. 17, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying it would double Türkiye’s natural gas output in the Black Sea.
SPORTS European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

Following impressive midweek victories in European competition, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş will bring revamped, star-studded rosters into a high-stakes Süper Lig clash on Oct. 19.
﻿