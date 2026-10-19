Türkiye sees export growth in 18 sectors in January-September

ISTANBUL

Exports increased in 18 of Türkiye’s 26 sectors on an annual basis in the January-September period, with the fresh fruit and vegetables sector posting the strongest growth.

Türkiye’s exports rose 5.2 percent year-on-year to $211 billion in the first nine months of the year, while rolling 12-month exports climbed to a record $283.7 billion.

The fresh fruit and vegetables sector’s exports rose 42 percent to $3.2 billion. It was followed by ship, yacht and services exports, which grew 35 percent to $2 billion, mining products with a 20% increase to $5.4 billion, hazelnuts and hazelnut products with a 19% rise to $1.9 billion, and the defense and aerospace industry, where exports advanced 16% to $6.9 billion.

The number of sectors posting declines in exports during the January-September period stood at eight.

Exports of olives and olive oil fell 28 percent to $274 million. The sector was followed by dried fruits and products, down 8 percent, processed fruit and vegetable products, down 4 percent; ready-to-wear apparel and garments, down 3 percent and cereals, pulses, oil seeds and related products down 2 percent.

Exports of leather and leather products declined 1 percent to $1.1 billion, while furniture, paper and forestry products fell 1 percent to $5.8 billion. Ornamental plants and related products also slipped 1% to $121 million.