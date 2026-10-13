Türkiye records $4 billion current account surplus in August

Türkiye records $4 billion current account surplus in August

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye records $4 billion current account surplus in August

 

Türkiye posted a current account surplus of $4 billion in August, while the 12-month rolling deficit stood at $42.1 billion, according to central bank data on Oct. 13.

The Central Bank announced that the current account excluding gold and energy indicated a net surplus of $8.2 billion during the month.

The country’s goods deficit realized at $3.75 billion in August, the bank stated.

Net inflows from services recorded $9.7 billion in the same period. Under the services item, travel revenues reached $7.28 billion and transportation revenues hit $3.26 billion.

Direct investment saw a net inflow of $141 million, as non-residents recorded a net inflow of $719 million. Non-residents recorded a net inflow of $719 million and residents’ external assets increased by $578 million.
Portfolio investments registered a net outflow of $1 billion in August. Non-residents’ investments in equity securities and investment funds and government domestic debt securities market recorded net purchases of $1.05 billion and $77 million, respectively.

“As regards the real estate investments, residents purchased $142 million of real estate abroad, while non-residents realized net purchases of $244 million in Türkiye,” the Central Bank said.

The official reserves of the country increased by $7.14 billion during the same period.

According to the annualized data, Türkiye’s current account deficit amounted to $42.1 billion in August, up from $41.5 billion in July, while the goods deficit was $78.4 billion against the deficit of $77.5 billion in the previous month.

“As regards the annualized figures, the current account deficit was mainly financed through portfolio investment with a net inflow of $5.5 billion, loans with a net inflow of $47.1 billion and trade credits with a net inflow of $0.5 billion,” said the bank.

The current account deficit stood at $31.5 billion in the January-August period, up from $19.7 billion in the same period of 2025, the bank’s data showed.

The country’s goods deficit grew from $44.2 billion in the first nine months of last year to $53.3 billion in January-August 2026.

The government’s Medium-Term Program (OVP) projects the current account deficit at $47.5 billion in 2026, equivalent to 2.6 percent of GDP.

According to the program, the current account deficit is forecast to decline to $38.5 billion in 2027, or 1.9 percent of GDP.

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