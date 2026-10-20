Türkiye presses for auto sector’s inclusion in ‘Made in EU’ plan

ANKARA

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat pledged to pursue full inclusion of Türkiye’s automotive industry in the European Union’s proposed “Made in EU” framework after meeting sector representatives on Oct. 19.

The talks followed an agreement between France and Germany on European production requirements that Turkish manufacturers and suppliers warn could put their exports at a disadvantage.

In a post on NSosyal, Bolat said the ministry would continue working closely with the sector “to ensure that Türkiye’s automotive industry is included under all provisions of the Industrial Accelerator Act.”

The meeting included the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and automotive industry groups OSD, OİB and TAYSAD.

Participants reviewed the ministry’s contacts with EU institutions and member states, alongside the industry’s own consultations and proposed next steps, he said.

The European Commission’s draft recognizes content from customs union partners under its general provisions.

Ankara, however, says restrictions remain in the automotive provisions and is seeking changes to ensure Turkish producers are fully covered.

The draft would generally require electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles purchased through public procurement or eligible for public support to be assembled in the EU.

At least 70 percent of their component value, excluding batteries, would have to originate within the bloc.

The requirements also extend to financial support for corporate vehicles.

Companies account for around 60 percent of new car registrations and 90 percent of new van registrations in the EU, according to the Commission.

The legislation has yet to be adopted, and the Franco-German agreement remains a joint negotiating position.

Toyota, Ford, Hyundai and Renault have also sought Türkiye’s inclusion, daily Hürriyet reported, with manufacturers warning that excluding an established production partner could increase costs and weaken European competitiveness.

“Europe’s automotive industry is not made up of EU countries alone,” said Kâzım Eryılmaz, a board member of automotive suppliers’ association TAYSAD.

“Türkiye has been an important part of this ecosystem for nearly half a century.”

Eryılmaz said Türkiye offered European manufacturers advantages in cost, quality, engineering, flexible production and logistics.

Disadvantaging such an integrated partner while trying to compete with China could increase Europe’s own production costs and supply risks, he warned.