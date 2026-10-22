Türkiye plans to invest over $2 billion in space, aviation over next 3 years

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Ankara is expected to allocate nearly 100 billion Turkish Liras ($2.01 billion) to its aviation and space industries over the next three years, according to the 2027 central government budget draft and budget justification.

The budget for the country’s space and aviation program stood at $176 million this year and is set to increase by 181.7 percent to $495.7 million in 2027 to strengthen Türkiye’s global competitiveness in the sector.

Funding is projected to increase to $616.9 million in 2028 and $745 million in 2029.

Some $377.3 million will be allocated to the construction, operation and servicing of air transport facilities. In comparison, aviation infrastructure investments are projected to reach $581.1 million in 2028 and $596.2 million in 2029 amid growing demand for domestic travel.

Ankara aims to welcome 272 million airport passengers next year, including direct transit passengers, 282 million in 2028 and 291 million in 2029.

The space sector budget will support Türkiye’s National Space Program, as well as related research, testing infrastructure and the commercialization of high-value-added homegrown technologies.

Türkiye achieved significant milestones in recent years with its first homegrown communications satellite, Turksat 6A, as well as its sub-meter Earth observation satellite, Imece.

The country also participated in its first crewed science missions in 2024, when space travelers Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever completed various experiments in space.

The southwestern city of Antalya hosted the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) on Oct. 5-9, ahead of preparations for Türkiye’s first deep-space lunar mission next year.

The lunar mission hinges on a homegrown spacecraft featuring more than 80 percent local content and a hybrid propulsion system.

The spacecraft has completed assembly and is undergoing further testing.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Space Agency continues its efforts to establish a spaceport in Somalia to ensure Türkiye’s independent access to orbit.