Türkiye expected to climb in global tourism revenue rankings next year

ANKARA

Türkiye is expected to move up one place in the global tourism revenue rankings next year, becoming the world’s sixth-highest tourism revenue earner, according to data cited in the country’s 2027 central government budget proposal.

Efforts to develop and diversify the country’s tourism potential and increase value added in the sector continue to be a policy priority, the proposal showed.

Within this framework, 9.34 billion Turkish Liras was allocated this year under the government’s tourism development program, while the budget earmarked for 2027 is planned at 12.12 billion liras.

Türkiye, which has been increasing its tourism revenues through development initiatives, is also projected to improve its position in international rankings. According to international tourism revenue data published by the World Tourism Organization, Türkiye is expected to finish this year in seventh place globally.

The country is forecast to rise to sixth place in 2027 as tourism revenues continue to grow. By 2028, Türkiye is expected to rank fifth worldwide in tourism revenues.

Türkiye generated a record $65.2 billion in tourism revenues last year. While the target for 2026 had initially been set at $68 billion, it was later revised to $65 billion due to the impact of conflicts in the region.

Under the government’s Medium-Term Program (OVP), tourism revenue targets have been set at $70 billion for 2027, $73.5 billion for 2028 and $78.5 billion for 2029.

Türkiye has already improved its standing significantly in the global tourism industry. Since 2017, the country has climbed from eighth to fourth place in terms of tourist arrivals and from 15th to seventh place in tourism revenues.

According to the targets outlined under the tourism development program, Türkiye is expected to maintain its fourth-place position among the world’s most visited countries throughout the 2027-2029 period.

Meanwhile, in the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index, Türkiye is projected to rank 36th this year and improve to 35th place next year.

The country aims to advance further to 34th place in 2028 and 33rd place in 2029.