Türkiye detains 348 in online gun-for-hire crackdown

Türkiye detains 348 in online gun-for-hire crackdown

ANKARA
Türkiye detains 348 in online gun-for-hire crackdown

This photo shows a policeman from the raid.

Police detained 348 suspects across 58 provinces in Türkiye in operations targeting gangs accused of recruiting gunmen and advertising gun-for-hire services on social media, the Interior Ministry said on Oct. 15.

The simultaneous raids followed joint work by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), Police Intelligence Department and Cybercrime Department. The General Directorate of Security’s Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Department (KOM) and chief public prosecutors coordinated the operation on Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi’s instructions.

Suspects allegedly used groups on messaging platforms to recruit gunmen or offer their services. Their posts also contained threats, insults and gang propaganda, praising crimes and criminals while publicizing gang activities, the ministry said.

Searches yielded 42 pistols, 35 long guns, 26 blank-firing pistols, a stick of dynamite, an anti-aircraft round and 2,865 rounds of ammunition.

“We remain determined to combat those who encourage crime on social media, those who spread gang propaganda and criminal networks targeting our youth,” the ministry said. The statement on NSosyal also thanked police and other agencies involved.

The ministry described the suspects as part of a new generation of criminal networks using social media to recruit members and normalize crime. It said the groups were also taking gang rivalries and disputes onto digital platforms.

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