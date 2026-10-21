Türkiye, Canada eye joint declaration to deepen ties

ANKARA

Türkiye and Canada are expected to discuss expanded cooperation in defense, energy, trade and diplomacy during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit, with the two countries potentially signing a joint declaration to deepen bilateral ties.

Carney is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Oct. 22. He will travel to Istanbul on Oct. 23 to meet representatives of the Turkish business community.

According to Turkish and Canadian media reports, the proposed declaration could establish committees in several areas to develop action plans and advance cooperation. It may also cover efforts to advance negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement and strengthen public and diplomatic contacts.

Carney’s trip will be the first standalone bilateral visit to Türkiye by a Canadian prime minister.

Nuclear energy is expected to feature prominently in the talks, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told private broadcaster Kanal 7. Ankara also wants to discuss potential purchases of Canadian liquefied natural gas and critical minerals, according to media reports.

Defense cooperation is another expected focus, particularly drones and naval projects. Canada lifted restrictions on arms exports to Türkiye in 2024, including those covering optical technologies used in Turkish-made drones.

Canada is also interested in expanding cooperation with Türkiye in aerospace, defense manufacturing, energy, mining, high technology and agriculture, according to the reports.

The visit comes as Carney seeks to diversify Canada’s trade and economic partnerships and reduce its dependence on the United States amid a damaging trade dispute with Washington.eastern-based parliament marks a shift in the legislature’s position on the 2019 deal.