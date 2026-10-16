Türkiye adds 12,000 hectares to forest conservation network

ANKARA

Steep forested slopes with green and yellow foliage rise above a lake, where trees along the shoreline are reflected in the water. (AA Photo)

Türkiye has expanded its strict conservation forest network to 60 locations by shielding nearly 12,000 additional hectares from human intervention, aiming to secure water resources and combat climate threats.

The General Directorate of Forestry, operating under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, increased the number of designated forests from 55 to 60, according to data compiled by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The five additions raised the network’s total area from 246,446 hectares to 258,387 hectares, marking an increase of 11,941 hectares across the country.

The expansion forms part of broader efforts to protect the ecological value and resilience of existing forests alongside increasing woodland cover. It supports Türkiye’s 2053 net-zero emissions and green development goals, aligning with national climate policies.

These forests help regulate water flows, reduce regional flood risks, support vulnerable wildlife and ma-intain carbon storage, extending their protective role beyond conserving tree populations.

Protecting ecosystems is becoming as critical as planting new forests as climate change, drought, deser-tification and biodiversity loss pose growing global threats. Authorities aim to preserve Türkiye’s natural heritage for future generations.

Operating as strictly safeguarded ecological zones, these forests serve vital protective functions across the country. The category includes areas shielding land against landslides, protecting transportation networks from sandstorms and preventing sediment from filling riverbeds. Burned state forests also receive this designation while recovering.