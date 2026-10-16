Turkish textile sector exports nearly $7.2 billion in January-September

GAZIANTEP

Türkiye’s textile sector exported goods worth $7.16 billion in the January-September period of 2026, according to data from the Southeastern Anatolia Exporters’ Associations.



During the first nine months of the year, textile producers shipped 1.84 million tons of products to 201 countries and free zones, generating export revenues of $7.16 billion.



The European Union remained the sector’s largest export market, accounting for $2.69 billion in sales. Exports to African countries rose 7.8 percent year-on-year to $1.17 billion.



On a country basis, Italy remained the leading destination for Turkish textile exports, with purchases totaling $563 million. It was followed by Egypt, where exports increased 13 percent to $464 million, and the United States, where exports rose 18.2 percent to $452 million.



By product group, fabrics accounted for the largest share of exports at $4.35 billion, followed by yarn with $1.87 billion and fiber with $943 million.



Among Turkish provinces, Istanbul recorded the highest textile exports at $2.75 billion. It was followed by Gaziantep with $1.23 billion, Bursa with $927.6 million, and Kahramanmaraş with $570 million.



Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) Vice Chairman and Textile and Raw Materials Sector Representative Ahmet Öksüz said while strengthening its position in Europe, the sector should make more effective use of opportunities in alternative markets, particularly the United States.



He said he believes exports could gain strong momentum if global demand gradually recovers and inflationary pressures ease in strategic markets during the remainder of the year and in 2027.

According to Öksüz, the sector’s main goal is not only to increase export volumes but to increase the value-added content of its exports, thereby strengthening its international competitiveness on a lasting basis.