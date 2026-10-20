Turkish State Enterprises set 2027 investment target at 754 billion Liras

ANKARA

This photo shows the building of Turkish Treasure and Finance Ministry.

Türkiye’s state economic enterprises (SOEs) and their subsidiaries are expected to invest a total of 754.2 billion Turkish Liras in 2027, according to a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette.

Public enterprises will take measures to improve efficiency and profitability in their operations in line with corporate governance principles and pursue effective human resources policies.

State enterprises will prioritize research, development and innovation activities and monitor advances in production technologies to improve quality and reduce costs.

The enterprises will be responsible for keeping commercial borrowing and financial liabilities at minimum levels. Production from domestic and renewable energy sources will be maximized.

The entities will remain free to determine the prices and tariffs of the goods and services they produce, subject to relevant legislation. Pricing policies will take into account the principles and objectives of the government’s economic program, financial targets and financing needs.

State enterprises will be required to take the necessary measures to ensure that all debts are paid on time and receivables are collected promptly, regardless of whether counterparts belong to the public or private sector.

The largest investment is planned by Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), which is expected to invest 353.8 billion liras. It will be followed by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) with 122.7 billion liras and the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) with 75.7 billion liras. Pipeline operator BOTAŞ is expected to invest 70 billion liras.