Turkish ministers in Brussels for security, migration talks

BRUSSELS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot in Brussels.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot in Brussels on Oct. 19, ahead of broader ministerial talks on counterterrorism, judicial cooperation and migration.

The meeting took place during Fidan’s three-day visit to Belgium, diplomatic sources said.

He traveled alongside Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Justice Minister Akın Gürlek for the fourth meeting of the two countries’ foreign, justice and interior ministers on Oct. 20.

Fidan is also scheduled to meet European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during the visit, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. NATO confirmed that Rutte would receive Fidan on Oct. 20.

His program also includes a speech at the European Policy Centre think tank and meetings with business representatives.

The ministerial talks will cover counterterrorism, judicial and police cooperation, the defense industry, consular affairs, visas and migration, the sources said.

Regional and international developments are also on the agenda.

Alongside Prévot, Belgium will be represented by Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden and Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt.

The previous round of talks was held in Ankara in 2016.

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde visited Türkiye on May 10–14 with an economic delegation that included senior government officials and regional leaders.

Bilateral trade reached $9.2 billion in 2025, with the two countries aiming to increase it to $15 billion, according to the Turkish ministry.