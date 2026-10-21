Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

ISTANBUL  
Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

 

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry rose by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent in October, according to data released by the Central Bank on Oct. 21.

The unadjusted CUR increased by 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 74.5 percent.

Separate data from the Central Bank showed that the seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index fell by 1.4 points from the previous month to 101.1 in October.

Assessments regarding current stocks of finished goods, fixed capital investment expenditure, total employment expected over the next three months and export orders expected over the next three months contributed positively to the index.

Meanwhile, evaluations concerning the general business outlook, production volume expected over the next three months, total orders received over the past three months and current total order levels weighed on the index.

The unadjusted Real Sector Confidence Index declined by 2.2 points from the previous month to 99.8 in October.

Türkiye,

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