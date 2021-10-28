Turkish, Japanese space agencies sign cooperation deal

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) signed a cooperation agreement on Oct. 27.

According to a press release by the TUA, the agreement was signed on cooperation for peaceful purposes by the presidents of the two agencies during the ongoing International Astronautical Congress in Dubai.

The agreement aims to develop cooperation between the TUA and JAXA in space technologies, space science and exploration, and satellite launching studies.