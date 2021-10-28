Turkish, Japanese space agencies sign cooperation deal

  • October 28 2021 09:29:00

Turkish, Japanese space agencies sign cooperation deal

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish, Japanese space agencies sign cooperation deal

The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) signed a cooperation agreement on Oct. 27.

According to a press release by the TUA, the agreement was signed on cooperation for peaceful purposes by the presidents of the two agencies during the ongoing International Astronautical Congress in Dubai.

The agreement aims to develop cooperation between the TUA and JAXA in space technologies, space science and exploration, and satellite launching studies.

 

Turkey, turkish space agency,

ECONOMY Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

    Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

  2. Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

    Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

  3. Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money

    Turkey says US should deliver F-35s Ankara paid for, or return money

  4. Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

    Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

  5. Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

    Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece
Recommended
Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Turkeys tourism income skyrockets by 182 pct in July-Sept

Turkey's tourism income skyrockets by 182 pct in July-Sept

Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for weapon systems

Turkish firm develops AC/DC converter for weapon systems
Turkeys energy import bill up 65.7 pct in Sept

Turkey's energy import bill up 65.7 pct in Sept

Turkey slashes foreign trade deficit by almost half in September

Turkey slashes foreign trade deficit by almost half in September
Lower rates expected to give boost to home sales

Lower rates expected to give boost to home sales
WORLD World faces growing threat of unbearable heatwaves

World faces growing threat of 'unbearable' heatwaves

From Death Valley to the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent to sub-Saharan Africa, global warming has already made daily life unbearable for millions of people.

ECONOMY Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Central Bank hikes year-end inflation forecast for next 3 years

Turkey's Central Bank (CBRT) on Oct. 28 revised up its year-end inflation forecasts for the next three years while keeping its medium-term target at 5 percent.

SPORTS Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26. 