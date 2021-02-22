Turkish firm sets up Libya's largest concrete factory

  • February 22 2021 14:55:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish company, Karanfil Group, has established the largest concrete production facility in Libya, it said on Feb. 22.

To date, $10 million were spent on the facility, said Karanfil Group's CEO Fatih Sarı, adding that the company aims to increase the investment up to $50 million.

The facility, which aims to employ a thousand people in the medium and long term, will be able to produce up to 90 cubic meters of concrete per hour, the statement said.

Stating that the concrete production facility is crucial for the reconstruction of Libya, Sarı stated that the demands of the state and the private sector are being met.

He said they can also meet the demands of the Turkish construction industry if they undertake projects in Libya.

He added that they have garnered interest not only in Libya but also from neighboring countries.

"There is already serious demand from Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria. Thus, we will amp up both our investment, production, and employment as soon as possible."

A total of 250 people will be employed at the initial stage in the factory, he said, adding this number will be increased to 1,000.

The company has been operating in Libya for 34 years, especially in the fields of logistics, supply, and production, with future investment plans in petrochemical and energy fields.

ECONOMY

Turkish firm sets up Libya's largest concrete factory

