Turkish exports to BRICS nations top $18.2 bln in January-September

Turkish exports to BRICS nations top $18.2 bln in January-September

ISTANBUL
Turkish exports to BRICS nations top $18.2 bln in January-September

Türkiye’s exports to the 10 member states of the BRICS grouping totaled $18.2 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

While Türkiye’s total global exports this January-September grew 5.2 percent to $210.9 billion, Russia was the largest destination among other BRICS member states, receiving $4.1 billion in exports despite a 2.5 percent annual decline.

BRICS includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE followed Russia as the second-largest destination for Turkish exports to BRICS, accounting for $3.3 billion even after a 4.12 percent contraction in export volume.

Egypt followed with a rise of 28.6 percent to $3.1 billion, China with a surge of 40.8 percent to $3 billion, and Iran with $1.8 billion, making the country the fifth-largest BRICS destination for Turkish goods.

Turkish exports increased in eight of the 10 BRICS member states, with shipments in Ethiopia surging the most by 79.6 percent.

The chemicals and chemical products sector accounted for most of these exports to the bloc, generating $3.5 billion in the first nine months of the year, the data showed.

Mining exports grew 33.5 percent to $2.1 billion, a net gain of roughly $539 million, followed by the jewelry sector, whose exports fell 45 percent to $1.3 billion.

The textiles and raw material exports climbed 8.7 percent to $1.2 billion at the same time.

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