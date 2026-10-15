Turkish dramas reach 1 billion people, boost interest in Turkish language

CANNES

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Turkish television dramas, which reach an estimated 1 billion people worldwide, are helping popularize the Turkish language and promote the country’s culture abroad, according to Murat Yancı, head of the television group at Demirören Media, who spoke at MIPCOM 2026, a major international television content market in Cannes, France.

“Turkish series reach 1 billion people worldwide,” Yancı said, noting that viewers in different countries increasingly report learning Turkish by watching the programs.

“When we ask them, ‘Where did you learn Turkish?’ they say, ‘From Turkish series,’” he said, describing the productions as a form of cultural influence that extends beyond entertainment.

Yancı said Turkish-language television dramas ranked second globally in terms of international reach, behind English-language productions. He added that international sales of Turkish series amounted to approximately $1 billion last year.

“On the one hand, we export Turkish culture and the Turkish language. Turkish series are, in a sense, a power that conducts diplomacy on our behalf,” he said, describing the productions as an important instrument of Türkiye’s soft power.

Running through Oct. 15 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, MIPCOM 2026 brings together more than 10,000 industry professionals from over 100 countries to showcase television content, negotiate distribution agreements and explore international partnerships.

Kanal D, owned by Demirören Media, is attending through its international distribution arm, Kanal D International, presenting its latest dramas to prospective buyers. The broadcaster is promoting titles including “Daha 17,” “Haysiyet” and “Güller ve Günahlar,” alongside established productions such as “İnci Taneleri” (Secret of Pearls), “Veda Mektubu” (Farewell Letter), “Üç Kız Kardeş” (Three Sisters), “Yalan” (The Family Burden), “Zalim İstanbul” (Ruthless City) and “Siyah Beyaz Aşk” (Price of Passion).

Its catalog also features internationally recognized series such as “Aşk-ı Memnu” (Forbidden Love) and “Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne?” (What is Fatmagül’s Fault?)

Promotional posters and digital advertisements for the broadcaster’s productions have appeared across Cannes as it seeks to expand its international distribution network.

Turkish dramas have developed audiences across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, the Balkans and Latin America, giving distributors opportunities to reach new markets and negotiate additional licensing agreements at the event.