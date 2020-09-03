Turkish director to be honored at Venice Film Festival

  • September 03 2020 13:51:37

Turkish director to be honored at Venice Film Festival

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish director to be honored at Venice Film Festival

Turkish director Ferzan Özpetek will receive the special SIAE Award on Sept. 4 at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off amid strict safety measures and fewer celebrities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Özpetek has shot many of his movies in Italy, where he has been based for years, including the latest, La Dea Fortuna (The Fortune Goddess), which was successfully screened in Italian theatres before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the country hard in late February.

The popular director- who has been often celebrated by the Venice Film Festival- will receive the SIAE Award as part of the festival’s authors section.

The prize was assigned by the Italian association of authors and editors, which said it was “an homage to a new classic of Italian cinema, an author who- through his intimate stories and the charms of his Turkey- has been picturing our daily life for more than 20 years.”

The world’s oldest film festival opened late on Wednesday amid stringent anti-virus measures, with its red carpet featuring fewer Hollywood VIPsthan usual- all wearing face masks- and a thinner audience.

Movie fans still gathered at the entrances to catch a glimpse of the few high-profile stars arriving at the opening ceremony, including actors Matt Dillon and Tilda Swinton.

The British actor, who received the Golden Lion for her career on Wednesday, made a tribute to the lagoon city wearing a golden Venetian-style mask.

In her acceptance speech, Swinton praised the city for its courage in hosting the festival despite the global scare caused by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 emergency has hit the movie industry hard, forcing theaters to shut and bringing movie productions around the world to a halt.

Cate Blanchett, president of this year’s Venice jury, termed the 2020 edition of the festival “miraculous” as it resisted the virus threat despite all difficulties.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

    Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

  2. Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions

    Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions

  3. COVID-19 cases in Ankara double the numbers in Istanbul, says health minister

    COVID-19 cases in Ankara double the numbers in Istanbul, says health minister

  4. We forget coronavirus here, says family living on island

    We forget coronavirus here, says family living on island

  5. French ‘bullying’ in eastern Med unacceptable: Akar 

    French ‘bullying’ in eastern Med unacceptable: Akar 
Recommended
Istanbul Music Festival available in digital form

Istanbul Music Festival available in digital form
Ancient cistern in Dara an architectural masterpiece

Ancient cistern in Dara an architectural masterpiece
Aspendos Opera, Ballet Festival starts on Sept 5

Aspendos Opera, Ballet Festival starts on Sept 5
Open-air cinema days in Fişekhane

Open-air cinema days in Fişekhane 
Virtual tour on Istanbul Modern exhibition

Virtual tour on Istanbul Modern exhibition
Meeting again on the stage

Meeting again on the stage 
WORLD Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Western leaders demanded explanations from Moscow on Sept. 2 after Germany said that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to "silence" the Russian opposition leader.
ECONOMY Turkish furniture sector eyes Israeli market

Turkish furniture sector eyes Israeli market

The Istanbul Furniture, Paper and Forestry Products' Exporters Association will hold a virtual trade board for Israel on Sept. 14-16.
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.