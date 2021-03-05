Turkish Central Bank to continue firm steps for price stability

  • March 05 2021 16:12:14

Turkish Central Bank to continue firm steps for price stability

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Central Bank to continue firm steps for price stability

The Turkish Central Bank is focusing on ensuring permanent price stability while implementing a steady monetary policy, the bank’s Governor Naci Ağbal said on March 5. 

"We will continue to take firm steps towards achieving price stability through a confidence-oriented monetary policy in the upcoming period," Ağbal wrote on the bank's blog.

Stressing the importance of confidence in the economy, Ağbal said this makes monetary policy more effective and boosts its power to enhance expectations.

"In this context, the first step a central bank should take to achieve its goal is to make economic actors trust in monetary policy," he noted.

Ağbal underlined that the bank's first priority and the main task is to ensure permanent price stability.

Touting the bank’s recent moves such as interest rate hikes, changes to reserve requirements, and simplification steps, Ağbal said those measures were taken to support this paradigm shift in monetary policy and build confidence.

"With all these steps, we aim to achieve one goal: Permanent price stability," he said.

In the days to come one of the bank’s priorities, as part of its communication policy, will be to explain the importance of price stability and related policies to all stakeholders and to raise awareness of the fight against inflation.

"The support of every member of our society is crucial for reaching the target of 5% inflation rate in 2023, the centennial year of our Republic," Ağbal said.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rejects 'unfounded' Arab League decisions

    Turkey rejects 'unfounded' Arab League decisions

  2. Nation mourns as eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

    Nation mourns as eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

  3. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  4. Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

    Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

  5. Some provinces in Turkey preparing for lockdown-free weekend

    Some provinces in Turkey preparing for lockdown-free weekend
Recommended
Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister

Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister
Turkish airports expect 51% rise in passenger numbers

Turkish airports expect 51% rise in passenger numbers

Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers

Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers
Turkey, Bosnia sign military financial cooperation deal

Turkey, Bosnia sign military financial cooperation deal
Turkey eyes new record in gold production by 2021

Turkey eyes new record in gold production by 2021
Central banks should not rule out negative rates: IMF

Central banks should not rule out negative rates: IMF
WORLD Pope Francis happy to land in Iraq on historic visit

Pope Francis 'happy' to land in Iraq on historic visit

Pope Francis landed in war-battered Iraq on March 5 on a first-ever papal visit, defying security fears and the pandemic to comfort one of the world's oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to continue firm steps for price stability

Turkish Central Bank to continue firm steps for price stability

The Turkish Central Bank is focusing on ensuring permanent price stability while implementing a steady monetary policy, the bank’s Governor Naci Ağbal said on March 5. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on March 4, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Özil suffered a foot injury.