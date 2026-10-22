Turkish bridal trousseau heritage showcased in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI

Expanded for its Abu Dhabi presentation, ‘Treasures of the Bride’ will remain open to visitors at the Manarat Al Saadiyat Art Center until Oct 27. (AA Photo)

An exhibition exploring Ottoman and Anatolian bridal trousseau traditions has opened in Abu Dhabi, marking its third international stop after New York and St. Petersburg.



Titled “Treasures of the Bride: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries,” the exhibition is being held at the Manarat Al Saadiyat Art Center in the United Arab Emirates capital. Prepared from the collections of Türkiye’s Maturation Institutes under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, it aims to promote Turkish wedding and dowry traditions internationally, highlight women’s craftsmanship and help pass traditional arts on to future generations.



The exhibition features 236 works in nine categories, including embroidered bundles, bridal garments and accessories, objects related to coffee and bathhouse culture, items reflecting religious practices, palace and Anatolian textiles, embroidered covers and wooden objects.



The collection showcases the traditional crafts of different Anatolian regions through techniques such as Turkish embroidery, dival embroidery, Maraş work, wire wrapping, wire breaking, gold-thread embroidery and needle lace.



From gold-embroidered covers used in coffee service to silver filigree bath clogs, the objects reflect the craftsmanship, aesthetic traditions and everyday life of Ottoman and Anatolian communities. Floral motifs, including tulips and carnations, also highlight the artistic skills and handiwork of Turkish women.



The exhibition presents the dowry tradition not merely as part of wedding preparations but as a cultural legacy preserving past lifestyles, craftsmanship and aesthetic values.



Its international journey began on Sept. 24, 2024, at the Turkish House in New York, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.



The exhibition’s second international stop was the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg on April 30, 2026.