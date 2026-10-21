Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and SunExpress await delivery of 317 Boeing jets

Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and SunExpress await delivery of 317 Boeing jets

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and SunExpress await delivery of 317 Boeing jets

Fleet expansion plans by Turkish carriers are keeping pace with growth in Türkiye’s air passenger market, with Turkish Airlines (THY), Pegasus Airlines and SunExpress awaiting the delivery of a combined 317 aircraft from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.

According to information obtained from Boeing officials by state-run Anadolu Agency, the company’s global backlog of undelivered aircraft orders stood at 6,863 as of Sept. 30, 2026.

Orders from Pegasus, SunExpress and THY accounted for approximately 4.6 percent of Boeing’s total order backlog.

Among Turkish carriers, THY had the largest number of outstanding Boeing orders with 153 aircraft. The airline is awaiting delivery of 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets and 53 aircraft from the Boeing 787 family.

Pegasus followed with 100 Boeing 737 aircraft on order, while SunExpress is awaiting delivery of 64 Boeing 737-family aircraft.

As a result, 264 of the undelivered Boeing aircraft ordered by Turkish Airlines consist of narrow-body 737-family jets. THY’s order for 53 Boeing 787 Dreamliners represents Türkiye’s outstanding wide-body aircraft orders.

The fleet investments come as Türkiye continues to expand its position in the global aviation market.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s World Air Transport Statistics report published on July 16, 2026, the number of scheduled airline passengers in Türkiye increased by 2.9 percent year-on-year to 129.3 million in 2025.

Türkiye ranked among the world’s 10 largest air passenger markets by passenger numbers.

The growth recorded in Türkiye’s air passenger market has therefore been accompanied by long-term fleet investment plans by the country’s airlines.

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