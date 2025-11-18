Turkish Airlines closes financing for two new A350-900 aircraft

Turkish Airlines closes financing for two new A350-900 aircraft

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines closes financing for two new A350-900 aircraft

Turkish Airlines has successfully closed a landmark financing transaction for the delivery of two brand-new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, further expanding its growing fleet.

The deal combines Itasca’s insurance-backed financing with a Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option (JOLCO) structure, introducing an innovative model to the airline’s diverse financing portfolio.

The transaction was completed in collaboration with leading international partners. Bank of China served as the sole lender and facility agent, while JP Lease arranged and underwrote the JOLCO equity.

This marks Turkish Airlines’ first Itasca JOLCO deal, as well as the first aircraft financing transaction involving Bank of China, JP Lease and Türkiye’s national flag carrier.

“This milestone transaction not only reflects the confidence of our international financial partners but also demonstrates Turkish Airlines’ commitment to diversifying its funding sources through innovative and sustainable financing structures,” said Murat Şeker, chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, has announced the addition of two new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to its fleet.

According to the company’s statement, a delivery ceremony was held at Boeing’s production facility in Seattle, with the participation of AJet executives.

After a 13-hour flight from the U.S., the aircraft arrived in Türkiye and were placed in the hangar.

AJet plans to add 37 more Boeing 737-MAX aircraft to its fleet next year, with the goal of ensuring that 76 percent of its fleet consists of new-generation aircraft.

THY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

  2. CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

    CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

  3. Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

    Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

  4. Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

  5. UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

    UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry
Recommended
Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project
Gold deposit accounts in banks nearly double in third quarter

Gold deposit accounts in banks nearly double in third quarter
Home prices down 1 percent in real terms in October

Home prices down 1 percent in real terms in October
Turkish economic growth expected to remain resilient: EU Commission

Turkish economic growth expected to remain 'resilient': EU Commission
ASELSAN signs largest health care contract to date

ASELSAN signs largest health care contract to date
Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays

Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays
WORLD UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed worlds hungry

UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

The U.N.'s World Food Programme warned Tuesday that funding cuts mean it will struggle to feed even a third of the 318 million people facing severe hunger in 2026.
ECONOMY Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Real estate investment and development company Nef has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), for its first project in the kingdom .
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿