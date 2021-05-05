Turkish 5A satellite enters into orbit at 31° East

  • May 05 2021 08:56:51

Turkish 5A satellite enters into orbit at 31° East

ANKARA
Turkish 5A satellite enters into orbit at 31° East

Turkey’s new communications satellite Turksat 5A has entered into orbit at 31° East, said the country's transportation minister on May 4.

With a 30-year lifetime, Turkey's fifth-generation satellite was launched by technology company SpaceX in January.

"Turksat 5A will have a month-long test run and become operational after June," Adil Karaismailoğlu told Anadolu Agency.

When the satellite is put into service, it will cover Turkey and Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Mid-West and South Africa as well as the Mediterranean, Aegean, and the Black Sea, he noted.

He said the satellite will push Turkey into the league of nations using the advanced Ku-Band in television broadcasting and data communication services.

The satellite can serve the fields of TV broadcasting and communication for more than 30 years thanks to the electric propulsion system, he said.

He went on to say that Turkey's communication satellite traffic will increase in the future.

"We aim to launch the Turksat 5B communication satellite, which is nearing the end in its production processes, into space in the fourth quarter of this year."

As of Jan. 8, 2021, the number of active Turkish satellites in Earth orbit has reached seven.

WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

    Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  2. Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

    Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

  3. Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

    Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

  4. Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

  5. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space
Recommended
Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions
Project against puffer fish to benefit local fishermen

Project against puffer fish to benefit local fishermen
Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season
Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021
Turkeys electricity consumption up 27.1 pct in April

Turkey's electricity consumption up 27.1 pct in April
Women’s Entrepreneurship Expo connects 500 firms, associations

Women’s Entrepreneurship Expo connects 500 firms, associations
WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on May 4, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.   
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 6.7 billion Turkish liras ($807 million) from domestic markets this week.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on May 4 qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.