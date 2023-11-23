Turkic unity in action: Unveiling a decade of achievements

Turkic unity in action: Unveiling a decade of achievements

KUBANYCHBEK OMURALIEV
Turkic unity in action: Unveiling a decade of achievements

Astana recently hosted the historic 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), marking a significant chapter in the Turkic World’s journey. Beyond a routine diplomatic gathering, this summit was a powerful convergence of minds, solidifying shared values and sketching out a visionary blueprint for the future.

The summit’s resonance was not confined to the Turkic nations; it echoed globally, with international partners keenly observing the proceedings. The Heads of State showcased a profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities, laying the groundwork for impactful decisions.

At the heart of the Summit was the theme “TURKTIME,” a message from the Turkic Leaders to future generations, symbolizing unity, cooperation, and a collective resolve to propel the Turkic World towards prosperity and development. Under the theme “TURKTIME, Traditions, Unification, Reforms, Knowledge, Trust, Investments, Mediation, and Energy” served as the guiding principles, encapsulating the essence of the Summit. These pillars underscored a commitment to upholding “Traditions,” fostering “Unification,” driving “Reforms,” promoting “Knowledge” exchange, building “Trust,” encouraging “Investments,” engaging in “Mediation” for conflict resolution, and intensifying cooperation among Turkic States on “Energy” issues. This comprehensive roadmap, guided by the “TURKTIME” motto, sets the stage for a transformative era, emphasizing unity, cooperation, and sustainable development for the OTS.

The chairpersonship of Uzbekistan was lauded for its successful term, expanding the cooperation span to 30 areas and a strong ground for the next chair. The Summit delved into political, economic, and regional challenges, emphasizing joint security measures, environmental sustainability, and addressing global issues.
Economic cooperation took center stage, featuring initiatives like the Turkic Investment Fund and the TURANSEZ special economic zone, aiming to strengthen economic ties among Turkic States. Astana was designated as the 2024 Turkic World Financial Center, followed by Istanbul in 2025.

The leaders conferred observer status upon the ECO, underscoring the OTS’s esteemed international standing.
At the summit, a pivotal moment unfolded as the “Supreme Order of the Turkic World” was bestowed upon H.E.Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan. This recognition hailed his excellency’s noteworthy efforts in fortifying Turkic unity. Despite Uzbekistan’s recent joining in the organization in 2019, the country has played a crucial role in enhancing the synergy and cooperative spirit both among the member states and within the organization, thereby propelling the collective efforts towards further development.

The summit conveyed deep concern at the deterioration of the situation in Gaza, condemning all attacks targeting civilians. It underscored the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire while emphasizing the paramount importance of pursuing a two-state solution in Palestine. The just cause of Azerbaijan in restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity found renewed affirmation, and the leaders celebrated Türkiye’s 100th anniversary with pride.

A momentous decision emerged with the declaration of Feb. 6 as the “Day of Remembrance of Disaster Victims and Solidarity,” honoring the unity shown by the Turkic world after the earthquake in Türkiye.
The final Astana Declaration, a comprehensive 156-point agenda, stands as a substantial demonstration of collective will, emphasizing the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

These outcomes align with the OTS’s objectives, fostering closer ties, promoting economic growth, and addressing common challenges through joint action and cooperation. The decisions create a positive ripple effect, contributing to a more interconnected and harmonious Turkic world.

Looking at the future, the OTS, guided by the 2040 Vision and Strategy for 2022-26, sets specific objectives for economic integration, cultural exchange, and diplomatic engagement. The Astana Summit serves as a roadmap, projecting the common aspirations of Turkic nations onto the global stage.

In conclusion, the 10th summit in Astana is a pivotal milestone, declaring a commitment to shared prosperity and recognizing the crucial role unity plays in addressing global challenges. As the Turkic world steps into a new era, the spirit of cooperation and determination emanating from Astana is poised to shape the course of the future, with the Kazakhstan’s chairpersonship anticipated to be a transformative chapter propelling the OTS towards greater cohesion and progress.

*Kubanychbek Omuraliev is Secretary-general of the Organization of Turkic States.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkic unity in action: Unveiling a decade of achievements

Turkic unity in action: Unveiling a decade of achievements
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkic unity in action: Unveiling a decade of achievements

    Turkic unity in action: Unveiling a decade of achievements

  2. Türkiye, UK sign a deal to boost security, defense ties

    Türkiye, UK sign a deal to boost security, defense ties

  3. South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

    South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

  4. Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

    Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

  5. Turkish series wins Emmy Award

    Turkish series wins Emmy Award
Recommended
Blockchain use is spreading

Blockchain use is spreading
Empty streets, full houses: Italians getting used to the new way of life

Empty streets, full houses: Italians getting used to the new way of life
NATO Alliance is missing a grand strategy, says scholar

NATO Alliance is missing a grand strategy, says scholar
AKP-MHP alliance to read results of local polls

AKP-MHP alliance to read results of local polls
CHP Ankara mayoral candidate says he is 8 points ahead of AKP rival

CHP Ankara mayoral candidate says he is 8 points ahead of AKP rival
The downward trend in Turkish-Chinese relations

The downward trend in Turkish-Chinese relations
WORLD South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea has concluded that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week, and will know whether it is functioning properly by early next week, officials said Thursday.
ECONOMY Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

The oil and gas sector, one of the major emitters of planet-warming gases, will need a rapid and substantial overhaul for the world to avoid even worse extreme weather events fueled by human-caused climate change, a report yesterday said.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.