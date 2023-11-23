Turkic unity in action: Unveiling a decade of achievements

KUBANYCHBEK OMURALIEV

Astana recently hosted the historic 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), marking a significant chapter in the Turkic World’s journey. Beyond a routine diplomatic gathering, this summit was a powerful convergence of minds, solidifying shared values and sketching out a visionary blueprint for the future.

The summit’s resonance was not confined to the Turkic nations; it echoed globally, with international partners keenly observing the proceedings. The Heads of State showcased a profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities, laying the groundwork for impactful decisions.

At the heart of the Summit was the theme “TURKTIME,” a message from the Turkic Leaders to future generations, symbolizing unity, cooperation, and a collective resolve to propel the Turkic World towards prosperity and development. Under the theme “TURKTIME, Traditions, Unification, Reforms, Knowledge, Trust, Investments, Mediation, and Energy” served as the guiding principles, encapsulating the essence of the Summit. These pillars underscored a commitment to upholding “Traditions,” fostering “Unification,” driving “Reforms,” promoting “Knowledge” exchange, building “Trust,” encouraging “Investments,” engaging in “Mediation” for conflict resolution, and intensifying cooperation among Turkic States on “Energy” issues. This comprehensive roadmap, guided by the “TURKTIME” motto, sets the stage for a transformative era, emphasizing unity, cooperation, and sustainable development for the OTS.

The chairpersonship of Uzbekistan was lauded for its successful term, expanding the cooperation span to 30 areas and a strong ground for the next chair. The Summit delved into political, economic, and regional challenges, emphasizing joint security measures, environmental sustainability, and addressing global issues.

Economic cooperation took center stage, featuring initiatives like the Turkic Investment Fund and the TURANSEZ special economic zone, aiming to strengthen economic ties among Turkic States. Astana was designated as the 2024 Turkic World Financial Center, followed by Istanbul in 2025.

The leaders conferred observer status upon the ECO, underscoring the OTS’s esteemed international standing.

At the summit, a pivotal moment unfolded as the “Supreme Order of the Turkic World” was bestowed upon H.E.Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan. This recognition hailed his excellency’s noteworthy efforts in fortifying Turkic unity. Despite Uzbekistan’s recent joining in the organization in 2019, the country has played a crucial role in enhancing the synergy and cooperative spirit both among the member states and within the organization, thereby propelling the collective efforts towards further development.

The summit conveyed deep concern at the deterioration of the situation in Gaza, condemning all attacks targeting civilians. It underscored the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire while emphasizing the paramount importance of pursuing a two-state solution in Palestine. The just cause of Azerbaijan in restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity found renewed affirmation, and the leaders celebrated Türkiye’s 100th anniversary with pride.

A momentous decision emerged with the declaration of Feb. 6 as the “Day of Remembrance of Disaster Victims and Solidarity,” honoring the unity shown by the Turkic world after the earthquake in Türkiye.

The final Astana Declaration, a comprehensive 156-point agenda, stands as a substantial demonstration of collective will, emphasizing the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

These outcomes align with the OTS’s objectives, fostering closer ties, promoting economic growth, and addressing common challenges through joint action and cooperation. The decisions create a positive ripple effect, contributing to a more interconnected and harmonious Turkic world.

Looking at the future, the OTS, guided by the 2040 Vision and Strategy for 2022-26, sets specific objectives for economic integration, cultural exchange, and diplomatic engagement. The Astana Summit serves as a roadmap, projecting the common aspirations of Turkic nations onto the global stage.

In conclusion, the 10th summit in Astana is a pivotal milestone, declaring a commitment to shared prosperity and recognizing the crucial role unity plays in addressing global challenges. As the Turkic world steps into a new era, the spirit of cooperation and determination emanating from Astana is poised to shape the course of the future, with the Kazakhstan’s chairpersonship anticipated to be a transformative chapter propelling the OTS towards greater cohesion and progress.

*Kubanychbek Omuraliev is Secretary-general of the Organization of Turkic States.