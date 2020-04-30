Turkey’s tourism income stands at $4.1B in Q1

  April 30 2020

Turkey's tourism income reached $4.1 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced on April 30. 

The first-quarter revenue fell 11.4% compared to the same period last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), amid worldwide travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"While 80.6% of this income (excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures) was obtained from foreign visitors, 19.4% was obtained from citizens resident abroad," TÜİK said.

The number of departing visitors also slipped 15% to 5.6 million during the same period- 82.2% foreign and 17.8 representing Turkish citizens residing abroad.

TÜİK data revealed that average expenditure per capita was $727 from January to March.

