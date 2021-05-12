Turkey's poultry output declines in first quarter

  • May 12 2021 11:26:00

Turkey's poultry output declines in first quarter

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys poultry output declines in first quarter

Turkey's poultry production decreased on an annual basis in the first quarter of this year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 12.

The country produced 528,968 tons of chicken meat this January-March, down 3.5 percent year-on-year, TÜİK said.

Turkey's hen egg production fell 3.9 percent on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion units in the first three months of this year, data showed.

The number of chickens slaughtered was down 7 percent compared with the same quarter of last year, reaching 289 million units, TÜİK said.

The country's turkey meat production decreased by 24.3 percent in the January-March period compared with the same period of the last year to 10,615 tons.

 

eggs,

TURKEY Erdoğan, Putin discuss latest developments in Palestine

Erdoğan, Putin discuss latest developments in Palestine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

    Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

  2. Authorities plan to launch gradual reopening after lockdown

    Authorities plan to launch gradual reopening after lockdown

  3. Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post Eid holiday

    Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post Eid holiday

  4. Turkey launches diplomatic initiative against Israeli aggression in Al-Aqsa

    Turkey launches diplomatic initiative against Israeli aggression in Al-Aqsa

  5. Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

    Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'
Recommended
Turkish Airlines carried 2.4 mln passengers in April

Turkish Airlines carried 2.4 mln passengers in April

NASA awards Turkish technology firm

NASA awards Turkish technology firm
Total turnover soars some 50 pct in March

Total turnover soars some 50 pct in March
Industrial production up for 11th month in row

Industrial production up for 11th month in row

Turkeys current account posts $3.33 bln gap in March

Turkey's current account posts $3.33 bln gap in March
Turkeys unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March
WORLD Millions at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change: Report

Millions at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change: Report

Hundreds of cities have no climate adaptation plans in place despite rising threats like floods, heatwaves and pollution, according to a report on May 12 that said this could put 400 million people at risk across the world.

ECONOMY Turkeys poultry output declines in first quarter

Turkey's poultry output declines in first quarter

Turkey's poultry production decreased on an annual basis in the first quarter of this year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 12.
SPORTS Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture

Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture

Galatasaray on May 11 leveled points with Turkish Süper Lig leaders Beşiktaş before the final match week in the Turkish Football Süper Lig. 