Turkey's poultry output declines in first quarter

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's poultry production decreased on an annual basis in the first quarter of this year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 12.

The country produced 528,968 tons of chicken meat this January-March, down 3.5 percent year-on-year, TÜİK said.

Turkey's hen egg production fell 3.9 percent on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion units in the first three months of this year, data showed.

The number of chickens slaughtered was down 7 percent compared with the same quarter of last year, reaching 289 million units, TÜİK said.

The country's turkey meat production decreased by 24.3 percent in the January-March period compared with the same period of the last year to 10,615 tons.