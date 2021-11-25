Turkey to launch Turksat 5B communications satellite in Dec

  • November 25 2021 07:00:00

Turkey to launch Turksat 5B communications satellite in Dec

ANKARA
Turkey to launch Turksat 5B communications satellite in Dec

Turkey will launch its Turksat 5B communications satellite into orbit next month, a senior official said on Nov. 24.

"One of the prominent features of Turksat 5B, which will be launched into an orbital slot at 42 degrees East, is to increase Turkey's Ka-band data communication capacity 15-fold," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said in a statement.

Turkey signed a contract for Turksat 5B satellite with Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus D&S) in order to ensure the redundancy of the satellite, he said.

"The design and the production stages of the satellite were successfully completed and it is aimed to increase the export revenues of Turksat and our country with effective communication solutions to be provided via our satellite," he said.

Private firm SpaceX will deliver Turksat 5B into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Base in the US state of Florida.

Previously, the Turksat 5A satellite had been launched by SpaceX in January 2021.

TURKEY Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021

Turkey expects $22 bln tourism income in 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  2. Turkish president, Abu Dhabi crown prince hold ‘fruitful’ talks in Ankara

    Turkish president, Abu Dhabi crown prince hold ‘fruitful’ talks in Ankara

  3. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

  4. Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

    Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

  5. Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals

    Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals
Recommended
Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 for carbon neutrality

Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 for carbon neutrality
Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors
Getir acquires British smaller competitor

Getir acquires British smaller competitor
Swiss envoy to Turkey discusses prospects for sustainable planet

Swiss envoy to Turkey discusses prospects for sustainable planet
Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 as part of Strategic Transition Plan

Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 as part of Strategic Transition Plan
Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov
WORLD Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German gov't

A center-left-led alliance of parties on Nov. 24 announced a deal to form Germany’s new government, with surging coronavirus infections posing an immediate crisis for the post-Angela Merkel cabinet to tackle.
ECONOMY Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

While the trade ties between the U.K. and Turkey continue at full speed, the landmark free trade agreement is planned to be renegotiated to include more sectors in the next two years.

SPORTS Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which clashed in an Istanbul derby over the weekend, appear on the European stage again on Nov. 25 when the former hosts Marseille in Istanbul and the latter visits Olympiacos in the Europa League.