Trustee takes control of Halk TV

ISTANBUL

(DHA Photo)

Turkish authorities on Oct. 14 appointed a state trustee to the pro-opposition news channel Halk TV, with the police raiding its headquarters and halting its live broadcasts.

Officers from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) searched the building in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district for evidence, while riot police cordoned off the surrounding area.

A statement from the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office said an investigation was launched into Halk TV chairman Cafer Mahiroğlu over allegations of bid rigging, bribery and money laundering.

Detention warrants were issued against 17 suspects and 11 of them were taken into custody, the statement said.

Mahiroğlu was not among those detained as he lives abroad.

Citing financial records obtained from MASAK, confidential witness testimony and suspect statements, the prosecutors said an analysis of the financial data found that companies linked to Mahiroğlu as a shareholder or executive had a combined transaction volume of 30.35 billion Turkish Liras.

Prosecutors also alleged that Mahiroğlu had used his connections at the İzmir Municipality to facilitate the establishment of BUSTECH Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Services Inc., appointed individuals to run the company and secured illicit gains through transactions related to municipal tenders.

Authorities seized companies co-owned or managed by Mahiroğlu and placed them under the administration of government-appointed trustees, the prosecutor’s office said.

He had previously come under scrutiny over alleged interference in public procurement procedures. Prosecutors subsequently opened a separate investigation into him following statements by Turkish businessman Aziz İhsan Aktaş and further inquiries.

“Police raid at Halk TV headquarters! A trustee has been appointed, broadcasts have been halted,” the channel wrote on X shortly before 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT).

Halk’s news channel and the live broadcasts on its YouTube site were both offline.

“Today is a dark day for Türkiye. The public’s right to information is being seized for political reasons,” said Mahiroğlu in a video on X in which he said seven of his family members were among those detained.



The move drew a furious reaction from the main opposition New Party and press groups.

New Party leader Özgür Özel lashed out against a TV channel “watched by millions,” describing the action as “weak.”

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları called for the decision to be “immediately” reversed.

The Halk TV chair, meanwhile, held the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu responsible for the operation.

Özel had resigned from the CHP and founded a new party in August after being removed from the party leadership through a court ruling that reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu as chairman.

Halk TV sided with Özel in the aftermath of the split, airing programs that sharply criticized Kılıçdaroğlu.

In an interview four days ago, Kılıçdaroğlu criticized Mahiroğlu for living abroad despite operating a television channel in Türkiye.

In response to Mahiroğlu’s allegations, the CHP said its commitment to the rule of law did not vary depending on the individuals or institutions involved.

“Halk TV must be allowed to continue broadcasting; you cannot put an end to its broadcasting operations. Legal scrutiny must be carried out, but restrictions imposed on press freedom are unacceptable,” the party said.