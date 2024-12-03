Trump warns 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not freed before his inauguration

WASHINGTON
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday warned Gaza militants of massive repercussions if hostages are not released by the time he takes office.

The threat comes after exhaustive diplomacy by outgoing President Joe Biden's administration that has so far failed to secure a deal that would both end Israel's war in Gaza and free hostages seized 14 months ago.

"If the hostages are not released prior to Jan. 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

Trump has vowed staunch support for Israel and to dispense with Biden's occasional criticism, but has also spoken of his desire to secure deals on the world stage.

Hamas staged the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The assault resulted in 1,208 deaths, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Militants seized 251 hostages during the attack, some of whom were already dead. Of those, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 35 the army says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed 44,429 people in Gaza, according to figures from the territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

