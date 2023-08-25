Trump returns to X, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender

Trump returns to X, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender

NEW YORK
Trump returns to X, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender

Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, firing off his first message in more than 2 1/2 years shortly after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss.

He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page.

It was Trump's first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account indefinitely, citing fears he would incite additional violence following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol building. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company. But Trump had refrained from tweeting, insisting that he was happier on his own Truth Social site, which he launched during the ban.

Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, had been saying for months that he planned to return to the platform at the “right time,” according to a person familiar with his comments who was not authorized to disclose private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump's post came as he was aboard his private plane, flying back from Atlanta to his summer home in New Jersey late Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the post was a one-off, or whether he intends to continue to post regularly on the site. He had posted the same message on Truth Social earlier in the night and continued to promote the site late Thursday.

“I LOVE TRUTH SOCIAL. IT IS MY HOME!!!” he wrote.

Nonetheless, the message marked a homecoming of sorts for Trump to one of his most important megaphones — one he used to dominate his rivals in the 2016 primary and to command the news cycle for years. Trump often marveled at how quickly his missives would travel from his account to cable news stations under the banner “BREAKING NEWS.”

The new post came a day after Trump skipped the first Republican primary debate, choosing instead to tape an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was posted on X as counterprogramming at the start of the debate.

The return to X with what was, effectively, a fundraising pitch is also a reflection of just how much money Trump’s campaign has been burning on lawyers as he battles criminal charges in four jurisdictions. Trump’s political operation entered the second half of the year in a strained financial position with its bank account drained by tens of millions of dollars that were directed toward defending the former president and his allies.

Trump has 86.6 million followers on what is now known as X, dwarfing his rivals in the 2024 race.

But the platform has undergone significant changes since Trump left it, including Musk changing its name.

Trump returned to Facebook in March, posting, “I’M BACK!” weeks after his personal account there was reactivated.

But he has stuck with Truth Social, the Twitter lookalike he launched after he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, to post a daily stream of missives, announcements and re-posts. That has included using the platform to break news of his indictments and planned surrenders as he has faced a mounting list of legal woes.

As part of his deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. to take Truth Social public, Trump had agreed — so he wouldn’t compete against his own company — that it would be the “first channel” for “any and all social media communications and posts coming from his personal profile,” according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That included an exclusivity clause in which the former president was “generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours” for a period of 18 months, beginning Dec. 22, 2021. That period ended in June.

Donald Trump, US, mugshot,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, US top advisers hold phone talk

Turkish, US top advisers hold phone talk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, US top advisers hold phone talk

    Turkish, US top advisers hold phone talk

  2. Businessman Ali Sabancı, wife Vuslat Doğan injured in sea accident off Leros

    Businessman Ali Sabancı, wife Vuslat Doğan injured in sea accident off Leros

  3. US officials pledge efforts to facilitate F16 sale to Türkiye

    US officials pledge efforts to facilitate F16 sale to Türkiye

  4. Japan to release test results after Fukushima release

    Japan to release test results after Fukushima release

  5. AKP ‘party of 85 mln people’: Erdoğan

    AKP ‘party of 85 mln people’: Erdoğan
Recommended
Japan to release test results after Fukushima release

Japan to release test results after Fukushima release
Firefighters in Greece struggle to control wildfires, including the EUs largest blaze

Firefighters in Greece struggle to control wildfires, including the EU's largest blaze
Putin offers condolences after Wagner plane crash

Putin offers 'condolences' after Wagner plane crash
At least seven wounded in Russian missile strike on Dnipro: governor

At least seven wounded in Russian missile strike on Dnipro: governor
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be alternative to Trump

GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be alternative to Trump
Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into sea

Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into sea
WORLD Japan to release test results after Fukushima release

Japan to release test results after Fukushima release

Japan was due Friday to publish preliminary sample results, a day after it began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, in an attempt to reassure critics that the operation was safe.

ECONOMY Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

Argentina hit by wave of looting ahead of key elections

Argentina has been hit by a wave of looting that has ratcheted up political tensions ahead of October elections as the country grapples with 113 percent annual inflation.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.