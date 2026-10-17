Trump puts new Russia sanctions on hold

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Oct. 16 waiving most penalties under a new Russia sanctions law, two days before the measures were due to take effect.



The legislation, which Trump signed on Sept. 18, targets Russian officials, state companies and banks and provides for tariffs on major importers of Russian oil and gas.

The Lindsey Graham Act - named after the deceased U.S. senator who sponsored the bill - targeted Russia's energy and defense sectors as well as Putin and other senior officials.

"The Trump administration's suspension of the Graham Act is an important and truly historic moment," Kirill Dmitriev, envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on social media.



Trump said the waivers were “in the national interests of the United States.” They will remain in effect until the president or secretary of state determines that further action is appropriate.



Washington had already eased sanctions on Russian diesel on Oct. 9 after Trump agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase supplies in an effort to lower fuel prices ahead of November’s U.S. midterm elections.



Trump has also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over renewed attacks on Russian oil refineries, accusing Kiev of driving up global energy prices.



“Well, I think that’s a disgrace,” he told Newsmax in an interview aired on Oct. 15, saying Ukraine could strike other targets.



He said he found Zelensky “more difficult to deal with than Putin” and accused him of resisting a settlement.

Trump also compared him to P.T. Barnum, the 19th-century American showman.



Speaking at the White House on Oct. 16, Trump said he had a good relationship with Zelensky, while again urging him to settle the war.



Trump announced an “energy ceasefire” on Oct. 11, but Zelensky said Moscow continued attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Kiev subsequently resumed strikes on Russian refineries.



Speaking in Brussels earlier on Oct. 16, Zelensky warned that the diesel deal would provide Moscow with more money to fund its war and could lead to further sanctions relief.