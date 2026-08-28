Tropical fruit production expands in Alanya

Tropical fruit production expands in Alanya

ANTALYA
Tropical fruit production expands in Alanya

AA Photo.

Tropical fruit production in Alanya, a district in the southern province of Antalya, has grown significantly over the past decade, with sharp increases in both the number of growers and cultivation areas.

Nearly 40 tropical fruit varieties are now produced in the district.

The number of tropical fruit growers rose from 859 in 2016 to 2,227 in 2026, marking a 159 percent increase over the 10-year period.

The total cultivation area expanded by 95 percent, from 19,282 decares to 37,605 decares during the same period.

Some producers cultivate more than one type of tropical fruit. Avocados are grown by 1,776 producers on 24,000 decares, while bananas are cultivated by 454 producers on 12,000 decares. Mangoes are grown by 36 producers on 403 decares, passion fruit by 13 producers on 204 decares, and dragon fruit by nine producers on 75 decares.

Ali Hüddoğlu, head of the Alanya Tropical Fruit Producers Association, said tropical fruit cultivation in the district began as a hobby around 30 years ago and has developed into a commercial sector over the past decade.

Hüddoğlu said the sector aims to reach a level where it can meet domestic demand for all tropical fruit varieties and reduce dependence on imports within the next 10 years.

He also noted that foreign buyers have shown interest in Alanya’s produce during international trade fairs and market meetings, adding that traders from Europe, Russia and the Turkestan region have visited the district to seek supplies.

“Our goal is to become the largest supplier of tropical fruits to Europe, Russia and the Turkestan region within the next 10 years,” Hüddoğlu said.

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