Halkbank applies for secondary public offering

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s state-owned lender Halkbank has applied to the Capital Markets Board (SPK) for approval of a secondary public offering as part of a planned 25 percent capital increase, according to disclosures made on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The bank said the application was submitted on Aug. 27 in line with a board decision taken on Aug. 7, 2026.

Under the plan, Halkbank aims to increase its issued capital from 7.18 billion Turkish Liras to 8.98 billion liras through a capital increase of 1.8 billion liras.

The shares representing the capital increase are planned to be offered to the public on the stock exchange without granting existing shareholders pre-emptive rights.

Halkbank also released a report on the planned use of proceeds from the capital increase.

According to the report, “the capital increase amount and the share premiums generated from the transaction shall be utilized as a resource for loans extended to provide for the real sector’s financing needs under favorable conditions as well as for our banking operations.”