Trade deficit widens 27.6 pct to $7.58 bln in October

Trade deficit widens 27.6 pct to $7.58 bln in October

ANKARA
Trade deficit widens 27.6 pct to $7.58 bln in October

Türkiye's foreign trade deficit widened by 27.6 percent in October compared to the same month last year, reaching $7.58 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Nov. 27.

According to data, exports rose 2 percent year-on-year to $23.94 billion, while imports increased 7.2 percent to $31.52 billion.

The coverage ratio of exports to imports fell to 76 percent from 79.8 percent in October 2024.

Over the January-October period, exports grew 3.9 percent to $224.47 billion, and imports rose 6.1 percent to $299.15 billion, pushing the cumulative deficit up 13.3 percent to $74.68 billion.

The coverage ratio slipped to 75 percent from 76.6 percent.

Germany topped export destinations in October at $2 billion, followed by the U.K. at $1.42 billion, the U.S. at $1.41 billion, Iraq at $1.21 billion and Italy at $1.15 billion.

These five countries accounted for 30.1 percent of total exports.

In imports, China led with $3.98 billion, followed by Russia, Germany, Switzerland and the U.S., comprising 43.9 percent of the total.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, exports rose 3.8 percent to $22.83 billion, and imports increased 5.2 percent to $23.87 billion, resulting in a $1.04 billion surplus.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

  2. Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

    Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

  3. Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

    Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

  4. Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

    Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

  5. Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

    Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer
Recommended
Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October
Credit growth aligns with disinflation path: Central Bank

Credit growth aligns with disinflation path: Central Bank
Türkiye enters high-income league for first time: Yılmaz

Türkiye enters high-income league for first time: Yılmaz
Türkiye pushes for key role in EU security: Minister

Türkiye pushes for key role in EU security: Minister
Carney advances new Canada oil pipeline, raising climate concerns

Carney advances new Canada oil pipeline, raising climate concerns
JP Morgan says it will build the biggest office block in London

JP Morgan says it will build the biggest office block in London
EU approves 30 pct space budget hike amid global race

EU approves 30 pct space budget hike amid global race
WORLD Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿