Tourism activity robust in Aegean

İZMİR

Tourism activity remained robust in September, which is usually not part of the high tourism season, in the Aegean region, one of Turkey’s major holiday destinations.

“Domestic tourism activity was pretty strong in July and August. Holidaymakers extended their stay in resorts as schools decided to continue online education. This strong activity in tourism is likely to continue into the first week of October,” Tolga Gencer, from the board of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), told state-run Anadolu Agency.

He noted that particularly boutique hotels in resort towns along the Aegean coast are high in demand.

Some holidaymakers postponed vacation from July and August to September to avoid the crowds amid the coronavirus outbreak, said Yakup Demir, the head of the Çeşme Hoteliers’ Association.

“Occupancy rates at the hotels in the town are well above rates recorded in September 2019 and warm weather also lured holidaymakers,” Demir added.

He also noted that hotels are offering attractive prices.

“This season, hotels are charging what they charged customers two years ago. In September, an additional 50 percent discount on fees were offered.”

Room fees are at around 500 Turkish liras (around $67) at five-star hotels, Demir said.

“Prices at boutique hotels in Alaçatı are around 350 liras. Prices have not gone up, on the contrary, they were reduced,” he added.