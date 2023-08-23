'Total frenzy': Swift fever grows in Latin America

'Total frenzy': Swift fever grows in Latin America

CALIFORNIA
Total frenzy: Swift fever grows in Latin America

Excitement is building among Taylor Swift fans in Latin America who have endured months-long queues, expensive tickets and, in one case, assault to realize their dream of seeing the pop superstar.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter, who holds the women's record for most number one albums, will bring her "Eras" tour to the region from tomorrow starting in Mexico, followed by Argentina and Brazil.

In Rio de Janeiro, Renan Rodrigues camped out for several nights to buy tickets for Swift's Nov. 17-19 concerts at the Nilton Santos stadium.

The 24-year-old DJ, who performs at parties for Swifties, as the pop star's devoted fans are known, got tickets to all three performances.

But he paid a high price - an assailant hit him on the head with a bottle for resisting an attempted robbery while he was waiting.

"They wanted to take my cellphone, and inside the case was my card from the only bank authorized for ticket sales. I just thought: they won't take my card," said Rodrigues, who suffered superficial injuries.

Tickets for Taylor Swift shows in Brazil cost between $35 and $468.

In Mexico, where young people earn an average salary of $366 a month according to official data, fans had to pay between $55 and $614.

Ingrid Cruz, founder of the official Mexican fan club, described the high cost as "abuse" and complained that VIP packages were prioritized over regular tickets.

Fans also reported problems with the platform of U.S. retail giant Ticketmaster.

The vendor operates in Mexico as part of the powerful CIE entertainment and media group, which in turn controls around two-thirds of the local market for live shows.

Pre-sales for the four concerts in Mexico City were based on a previous registration of "verified fans" by email.

But even Joel Aguilar, creator of Taylor Swift MX, a fan site with some 20,000 followers from 20 countries, failed to qualify, he said.

Denisse Castro, 26, who has been unemployed for six months, hoped that building a credit history and obtaining a card from the bank sponsoring the concert would help her to secure good seats.

concet,

TÜRKIYE Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

    Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

  2. Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

    Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

  3. At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

    At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

  4. Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

    Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

  5. India's historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown

    India's historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown
Recommended
Traditional stone carvers chisel on in village swallowed by Mexico City

Traditional stone carvers chisel on in village swallowed by Mexico City
Hitler birth house redesign to start in October

Hitler birth house redesign to start in October
Jakarta orders civil servants work from home to improve air quality

Jakarta orders civil servants work from home to improve air quality
Rihanna a mom again: report

Rihanna a mom again: report
‘Seagull feeding pose’ captivates 2,000 tourists every day

‘Seagull feeding pose’ captivates 2,000 tourists every day
As world warms, Sweden might boost its young wine industry

As world warms, Sweden might boost its young wine industry
WORLD At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said Tuesday, with the FBI seeking family members' help in identifying the remains of the dead.

ECONOMY AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

Artificial Intelligence is more likely to augment jobs than to destroy them, a U.N. study has indicated, at a time of growing anxiety over the potential impact of the technology.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.