Topkapı Palace’s Darphane-i Amire to open with five museums

ISTANBUL

Museums display collections from Topkapı Palace and other National Palaces holdings. (DHA Photo)

Restored and thoughtfully repurposed, the historic Darphane-i Amire complex in Topkapı Palace’s First Courtyard will soon welcome visitors across five specialized museum spaces.

The 17,000-square-meter complex, restored under the Presidency of National Palaces, will display more than 10,000 artifacts from different periods across five museums dedicated to porcelain, Islamic calligraphy, weapons, maps and industrial history. The museums are scheduled to open on Oct. 24.

Yasin Yıldız, head of the Presidency of National Palaces, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Darphane-i Amire is an important part of Türkiye’s historical and cultural heritage. The buildings in the palace gardens once housed the Ottoman Empire’s coin-minting operations.

The complex, which covers 17,000 square meters and comprises 17 buildings, was transferred to the National Palaces administration in 2019. Restoration preparations began under the guidance of a scientific committee, with the project taking seven years to complete.

Yıldız said some of the buildings had been at risk of being lost as historical heritage, adding that the restoration had produced a successful outcome and given the structures new functions.

Five museums were established in the complex to display significant collections from Topkapı Palace and other National Palaces holdings.

The Calligraphy Museum features around 2,000 works, including major examples by leading figures in Turkish calligraphy. The museum comprises approximately 12 exhibition halls.

The Porcelain Museum has 19 exhibition halls displaying around 5,300 pieces from Chinese, European and domestic collections. Yıldız said the new museum brought together a collection that had long been intended for display in one place, describing it as one of the world’s leading museums of its kind.

The Esliha-i Humayun Museum displays approximately 2,500 weapons belonging to Ottoman sultans and statesmen, alongside examples from other civilizations. Yıldız said many of the objects had previously been kept in storage, allowing the new museum to present a significantly expanded collection.

The Darphane and Industrial Tools Museum focuses on the history of production and minting. During restoration, specialists uncovered important industrial heritage from the 19th century, including equipment acquired by the Ottoman Empire as part of the technological advances associated with the Industrial Revolution. The machinery underwent restoration and conservation, and around 500 objects are now on display alongside elements of the historic buildings.

The Map Museum, located in the complex’s first building, comprises six galleries displaying historical maps.

In addition to the five museums, the site includes two art galleries intended to host temporary exhibitions and the National Palaces Research Center.

Yıldız said preparations were also nearing completion for the Topkapı Palace Library, which will serve visitors and provide a space where a manuscript collection can be viewed under appropriate preservation conditions.

HH About Darphane-i Amire

The foundations of the Darphane-i Amire complex date to construction works carried out in 1727. The site acquired much of its present appearance through expansion during the reign of Sultan Mahmud II and served as a center for coin production during the Ottoman Empire.

After being used for various purposes over the years, parts of the complex fell into disrepair. Its transfer to the National Palaces administration paved the way for restoration and its transformation into a cultural destination.

The five museums bring together collections reflecting Ottoman artistic traditions, calligraphy, military history, cartography and industrial production, offering visitors access to thousands of artifacts within the restored historic buildings.