Top UN court to hold hearings on Rafah offensive this week

Top UN court to hold hearings on Rafah offensive this week

THE HAGUE
Top UN court to hold hearings on Rafah offensive this week

The top U.N. court said it would hold hearings Thursday and Friday over a request from South Africa to impose emergency orders on Israel to halt its Rafah offensive.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague will hear lawyers from South Africa on Thursday, followed by Israel's response the next day, it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Pretoria petitioned the ICJ for so-called provisional measures over the incursion into Rafah, asking the court to order Israel to "immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive."

It also requested the court to order Israel to take "all effective measures" to facilitate the "unimpeded" access of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Nearly 450,000 Palestinians have been newly displaced from Rafah in recent days, and around 100,000 from northern Gaza, said U.N. agencies which warn that "no place is safe" in the territory.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed at least 35,173 people, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The ICJ was set up to rule on disputes between states and while its judgements are legally binding, it has little means to enforce them.

For example, the court has ordered Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine, to no avail.

UN, South Africa', genocide case, Gaza violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

    Erdoğan vows to fight against exorbitant food prices

  2. CHP leader calls on parliament for savings

    CHP leader calls on parliament for savings

  3. Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

    Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

  4. Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

    Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

  5. Myanmar junta plans October national census

    Myanmar junta plans October national census
Recommended
Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14
Myanmar junta plans October national census

Myanmar junta plans October national census
UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in Gaza

UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in Gaza
Fistfights in Georgian parliament as foreign influence bill looms

Fistfights in Georgian parliament as 'foreign influence' bill looms
Israeli strikes rock Gaza as US calls for post-war plan

Israeli strikes rock Gaza as US calls for post-war plan
Putin to visit Beijing, meet Xi this week

Putin to visit Beijing, meet Xi this week
WORLD Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14

Police in India's financial capital have opened a criminal case against the owner of a huge billboard that collapsed on a petrol station and killed 14 people, media reports said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

Turkmen gas to be transported to Europe via Türkiye: Minister

The sides have reached an agreement regarding the transportation of Turkmenistan's natural gas through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Türkiye, and subsequently directing it toward the European market, the Turkish energy minister has announced.
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿