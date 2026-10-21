‘The Simpsons’ revives controversial character Apu

NEW YORK

Apu and his wife, Manjula, returned with Indian American actors Sunil Malhotra and Janina Gavankar taking over the roles.

The animated series “The Simpsons” has brought back Apu, the Kwik-E-Mart operator who had been largely absent from the show for nearly a decade amid criticism that the character reinforced stereotypes about South Asian Americans.



Apu and his wife, Manjula, returned in Sunday’s Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror” episode, with Indian American actors Sunil Malhotra and Janina Gavankar taking over the roles.



The character’s portrayal became controversial following comedian Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary “The Problem With Apu,” which examined how Apu’s heavy accent, immigrant background and convenience-store-owner persona contributed to harmful stereotypes. Several South Asian American celebrities also described being bullied and called “Apu” as an insult while growing up.



Hank Azaria, the white actor who had voiced Apu since the character’s debut in 1990, stepped away from the role in 2020. The show had previously addressed the controversy in an episode, but its response drew criticism for failing to directly engage with the concerns raised.



Kondabolu welcomed Apu’s return with South Asian American voice actors, saying he was pleased the show had found a creative solution to the controversy. Executive producer Matt Selman said the production team wanted to bring back the character in a thoughtful way that would allow him to evolve.



The character has also been embraced by some South Asian Americans who see aspects of their own families and childhoods in his story. Producer and author Amar Shah said Apu reminded him of his Indian father, who worked as a convenience-store owner, while acknowledging that others may have different perspectives on the character.



Media studies scholar Shilpa Davé of the University of Virginia noted that Apu was once one of the few consistent representations of South Asians on American television. She said representation has since expanded significantly, with South Asian characters appearing in a wider range of roles and stories. Author Amar Shah also said he welcomed the show’s decision to bring Apu back, adding that the character’s humanity remained important despite the change in voice actors.



Apu’s return comes amid rising anti-South Asian discrimination in the United States. It also reflects broader changes in television, where South Asian Americans have gained greater visibility through shows such as “Bridgerton” and “Never Have I Ever,” as well as through prominent figures in public life.