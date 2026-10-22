Tesla’s EU sales climb 79 percent in September

Tesla’s EU sales climb 79 percent in September

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Tesla’s EU sales climb 79 percent in September

EV maker Tesla sold nearly 46,000 cars across the EU, increasing its share in the bloc’s market to 4.7 percent. (Getty Images via AFP)

Tesla’s new car registrations in the European Union surged 78.6 percent year-on-year in September, while Chinese automaker BYD recorded growth of 111.4 percent, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).


Tesla registered 45,866 cars across the bloc last month. Its market share rose to 4.7 percent from 2.9 percent.


BYD’s registrations climbed to 28,309 units from 13,391, lifting its share of the EU new car market to 2.9 percent from 1.5 percent.


Despite Tesla’s higher September volume, BYD remained ahead in cumulative registrations for the January-September period.


BYD’s EU registrations increased 154.4 percent year-on-year to 206,002 units during the first nine months, while Tesla’s rose 68.9 percent to 188,035.


The Chinese automaker’s market share expanded to 2.4 percent from 1 percent, compared with Tesla’s increase to 2.2 percent from 1.4 percent.


The manufacturer figures cover all new passenger cars registered by each company, rather than a comparison limited to battery-electric vehicles.


Battery-electric car sales in the EU surged 72.9 percent year-on-year in September to 290,117 units,, said ACEA.


Total new passenger car registrations, a measure of sales, rose 9.3 percent to 971,048 units during the month.

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