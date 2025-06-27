Technical talks to update Free Trade Agreement with UK to start soon: Envoy

LONDON

Türkiye and the U.K. have begun talks to modernize their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at the Leadership Circle Networking Reception hosted by the European Turkish Brands Association (ATMB) and the U.K. Asian Business Council in London.

The event focused on U.K.–Türkiye trade relations, partnership opportunities, and new goals in new investment areas, while strengthening diaspora-based economic ties.

Turkish Ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertaş stated that technical talks on updating the FTA are about to begin, with the support of Afzal Khan, a British MP, and the U.K. Trade Representative to Türkiye.

Ertaş emphasized that the cooperation of the two powerful and influential NATO members will not only increase economic prosperity but will also contribute to Europe's overall security and stability, even though the two countries are not members of the European Union.

ATMB President Vehbi Keles said the majority of Turkish businesses operating in the U.K. are managed by second- and third-generation leaders, and the FTA update could increase trade between the U.K. and Türkiye to 50 billion pounds ($68.6 billion) in the medium term.

Labour MP Tahir Ali, head of the U.K.-Türkiye Parliamentary Group, said that interest in Turkish businesses in the country is increasing, indicating that relations between the two countries may strengthen, and that over 400,000 people of Turkish origin live in the U.K..

Afzal Khan noted that the updated FTA would be a new milestone in the U.K.-Türkiye diplomatic relations, which have lasted over 450 years.

According to Baroness Pola Uddin, a member of the House of Lords, combining Turkish craftsmanship and Asian innovation can create a new economic corridor.

Taha Coburn-Kutay, chair of the U.K. Asian Business Council, stated that Turkish brands need to be more visible not only in London but all around the U.K., calling for new partnerships in Northern Ireland, Manchester, and Birmingham, saying the geographical diversity of the U.K. market offers great opportunities.

Earlier this week, the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD), a leading Turkish non-governmental organization, organized a roundtable at Britain’s House of Lords to facilitate trade between the two countries and to discuss mutual opportunities for cooperation.

Hosted by Baroness Uddin, a member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British Parliament, the roundtable, titled "Business Without Barriers: Removing Obstacles in U.K.–Türkiye Trade,” was attended by over 10 members of parliament as well as businesspeople, investors and sector representatives from both countries.