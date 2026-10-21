Tanker struck by projectile off Oman

MUSCAT

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman early on Oct. 21, sparking a fire that was later extinguished, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency have said.

The incident occurred at 0145GMT, approximately 11 nautical miles west of Bukha, Oman, according to a UKMTO warning issued on Oct. 21.

Local authorities reported that the projectile struck the tanker and caused a fire, which has since been extinguished. The vessel is now at anchor, the agency said.

All crew members were reported safe, with no environmental impact reported at the time of the warning, it added.

The UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity to the agency as authorities investigate the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime tensions following the U.S.-Iran military confrontation and continuing security concerns affecting shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz.