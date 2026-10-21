Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ put on hold

Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ put on hold

LOS ANGELES
Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ put on hold

Taika Waititi says he and screenwriter Tony McNamara will work on a different project together.

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi has confirmed that his long-awaited “Star Wars” movie has been put on hold indefinitely, six years after the project was first announced.

Speaking to Inverse while promoting his latest film, “Klara and the Sun,” Waititi said he and screenwriter Tony McNamara would work on a different project together instead.

“I hate to break this to you, but we’re going to actually put it on ice and we’re working on a different thing together,” Waititi said while discussing the “Star Wars” project. His publicist reportedly advised him not to reveal further details.

The director added that he was currently juggling several other projects, leaving the future of the “Star Wars” film uncertain.

Lucasfilm first announced Waititi’s “Star Wars” film in May 2020, with the filmmaker attached to direct and co-write the project with screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, known for “1917” and “Last Night in Soho.”

The film remained in development for years without entering production. In April 2023, then-Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Waititi was continuing to work on the screenplay. In 2025, Tony McNamara, joined the project. He reportedly took over screenplay duties, allowing Waititi to focus on directing.

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