Sydney Sweeney plays scream queen in ‘Immaculate’

Sydney Sweeney plays scream queen in ‘Immaculate’

NEW YORK
Sydney Sweeney plays scream queen in ‘Immaculate’

It’s not your imagination: Sydney Sweeney is everywhere. In the past four months, she’s been in a romantic comedy that turned into a sleeper hit, a superhero movie that didn’t and, as of this weekend, a bloody horror. Results have varied, quality-wise, but for someone the culture seems to want to (unfairly) pigeonhole as a specific type, she is really blowing through movie genres in record time.

She also happened to produce the horror, “Immaculate,” in which she plays a young American nun, Cecilia, who’s decided to join an Italian convent. Her character found God after a near-death experience at a young age and, after her parish closes, she gets a lifeline to go abroad and help tend to older, dying nuns. The prettiness of the new surroundings is just a front, of course, and she starts to discover some sinister happenings within the ancient walls.

“Immaculate” is a project that Sweeney originally auditioned for a decade ago, when she was 16. If anything, it is a great showcase for Sweeney’s range (she gets to go from somewhat meek to primal scream) and is full of interesting visuals, beautiful costumes and accomplished makeup work showing all manner of bloody, mangled faces and limbs. But it’s also a movie that does not seem as sure of itself or the point it's trying to make.

It’s not hard to make a remote Italian convent creepy or say something provocative and interesting about organized religion — quite a few horrors have succeeded here in the past.

But “Immaculate” is not even confident enough to let us experience this place exclusively through Cecilia. No, it opens with a nightmarish prologue to give us a tease of what’s in store for our innocent heroine, like it’s a straight-to-streaming film that doesn’t want you to click onto something else. Being a theatrical release, however, you have to imagine that ticket buyers are going to give the movie the benefit of the doubt and not flee 15 minutes into an 89-minute run.

Or perhaps horror audiences want as much carnage and jump scares as possible — if that is the case, this should be satisfying enough. There are plenty of comically squeaky doors and close-ups of a terrified face wandering around corners in the dark by only candlelight. And the finale is fiery and violent and gruesome as well, with a very silly and perhaps unearned explanation of everything that’s been happening. At least it’s wrapped up, I guess?

But it also doesn’t stand up to much interrogation. Take, for example, its use of subtitles. Cecilia doesn’t yet understand Italian so is beholden to bilingual nuns to translate — which they don't do entirely accurately or faithfully. Later, when she’s being interrogated by the cardinal (Giorgio Colangeli), we the audience are not privy to any subtitles and have to rely on Father Sal (Álvaro Morte) to translate. Are we to take him at his word when everyone else has proven to be unreliable? Again, why not just trust us to be in Cecilia’s shoes throughout?

horror movie, review,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

    EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

  2. Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN

    Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN

  3. Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen

    Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen

  4. Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

    Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

  5. Thousands of people gather to celebrate Nevruz

    Thousands of people gather to celebrate Nevruz
Recommended
St Helena: Remote island of natural wonders, Napoleons exile

St Helena: Remote island of natural wonders, Napoleon's exile
Italian exhibit sheds new light on Renaissance

Italian exhibit sheds new light on Renaissance
Finland is worlds happiest country for seventh year: Study

Finland is world's happiest country for seventh year: Study
Paris Opera faces questions over lack of women, Russian conductor

Paris Opera faces questions over lack of women, Russian conductor
Couple craft fantasy languages for screen

Couple craft fantasy languages for screen
Buddhists use karmic healing against US citys anti-Asian legacy

Buddhists use karmic healing against US city's anti-Asian legacy
WORLD EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

EU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

EU leaders on Thursday agreed to open talks with Bosnia on joining the bloc, though negotiations will only begin in earnest once the Balkan country has passed more key reforms.
ECONOMY New vehicle registrations up 78 percent

New vehicle registrations up 78 percent

New motor vehicle registrations increased by 77.6 percent in February from a year ago to 193,600, according to numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿