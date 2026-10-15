Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

STOCKHOLM
Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

MP's, including Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson (C) attend a session of the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen on Ocotber 15, 2026 in Stockholm, as they meet to vote for a prime minister after the general elections. (AFP Photo)

Sweden’s lawmakers on Oct. 15 voted overwhelmingly against Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister, as was widely expected amid a deadlock in efforts to form a government following September elections.

Andersson, who was Sweden’s first woman prime minister from 2021 to 2022, had already told the parliament speaker Andreas Norlen on Oct. 13 that she had failed to form a government with the three other parties in the leftwing bloc.

Sweden’s center-left opposition bloc won 176 seats in parliament, versus 173 for outgoing Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s right-wing bloc, which includes the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, in the Sept. 13 election.

In Andersson’s bloc, the Center Party has said it will oppose a government that includes cabinet posts for the Left Party, which has in turn insisted it will only support a leftwing government of which it is a member. Under the Swedish system, a prime minister can secure office so long as a majority in parliament does not vote against them.

Norlen first tasked Andersson with starting government talks on Sept. 18, but she gave up on Sept. 28.

After Andersson’s attempt, Norlen is expected to assign the task to Kristersson, who currently leads a caretaker government.

Speaking to reporters on Oct. 13, Norlen said he considered Kristersson a potential next candidate but the speaker did not wish to commit to that too soon and would “respect the process.”

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Sweden’s lawmakers on Oct. 15 voted overwhelmingly against Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister, as was widely expected amid a deadlock in efforts to form a government following September elections.
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