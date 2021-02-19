Sunken ship comes to light in Lake Van

  • February 19 2021 07:00:00

Sunken ship comes to light in Lake Van

VAN
Sunken ship comes to light in Lake Van

 

The remains of a ship that sank many years ago in Lake Van in eastern Turkey emerged on Feb. 17 as its water level recedes due to global warming.

The increasing effects of global warming are causing water level changes in the lake during certain periods, and as a result, a number of historic artifacts dating back to the Seljuk and Ottoman empires are coming to light.

Photography enthusiasts and locals have begun coming to the region to view and capture images of the vessel.

Mustafa Akkuş, a faculty member at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, told Anadolu Agency that some underwater structures have emerged with the changes in water levels.

He said three enormous ships were built by the Russians in the early 1900s, and one of them, known as Akdamar, was previously discovered in the lake. The latest ship that came to light also has similar characteristics to the Akdamar, said Akkuş.

“We see that the shape, construction and riveting technique is the same. Divers had the chance to view it underwater before.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

    Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

  2. Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

    Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

  3. Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

    Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

  4. Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains

    Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,821 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,616,600

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,821 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,616,600
Recommended
Turkey begins vaccinating convicts, detainees

Turkey begins vaccinating convicts, detainees
NATO unity critical against terrorism: Turkish defense minister

NATO unity critical against terrorism: Turkish defense minister
Lake Salda to support NASAs Mars research

Lake Salda to support NASA's Mars research
Level of happiness in Turkey goes down in 2020: Survey

Level of happiness in Turkey goes down in 2020: Survey
Vaccination proves effective in Turkey, say experts

Vaccination proves effective in Turkey, say experts
Easing virus restrictions to take place after province-based measures, says minister

Easing virus restrictions to take place after province-based measures, says minister
WORLD Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over in parts of the South with many people lacking safe drinking water.
ECONOMY US court dismisses case against Halkbank

US court dismisses case against Halkbank

A U.S. judge on Feb. 16 agreed to dismiss a case against Turkish state-lender Halkbank filed by victims of attacks by groups linked to Iran, on the condition that the sides reach an agreement to carry on with the case in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak was named on Feb. 18 to the UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week.