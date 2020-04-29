Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

  • April 29 2020 15:25:00

Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

ISTANBUL
Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Demand for summerhouses and other types of single-detached dwellings has risen due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an executive of a real estate appraisal portal.

The average price of a detached house has soared 25 percent since March 10, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Turkey, Endeksa.com co-founder and general manager Görkem Öğüt said on April 29.

Stand-alone house rent prices also increased 18 percent on average, he added.

Meanwhile, the average sale price of all types of dwellings since March 10 has risen 11 percent compared to the average price between Jan. 1 and March 11. The average rent price has gone up 6 percent across Turkey in the same period.

According to analysis of Endeksa.com, demand for secondary houses in the countryside or coastal areas will continue to increase.

“We have observed that housing demand moved from the big cities to the other ones, especially to summer resorts and dwellings in the highlands, since the effects of the pandemic came to the forefront in our country,” said Öğüt.

“As to the analysis by housing types, it is very clear that interest in single-detached houses is rising,” he said, adding that the Turkish real estate market is yet to meet that demand.

“Thus, we expect a rebalancing in [real estate] prices in the upcoming period,” Öğüt said.

summer house,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Turkeys e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019

Turkey's e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019
Economic confidence index at 51.3 in April

Economic confidence index at 51.3 in April

Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets
Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28
Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs
Properties sold to foreigners online

Properties sold to foreigners online
WORLD US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops

US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops  

The United States reported its millionth coronavirus case as hard-hit European countries took tentative steps towards lifting lockdowns, with masks mandatory in all German shops from April 29.    
ECONOMY Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Demand for summerhouses and other types of single-detached dwellings has risen due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an executive of a real estate appraisal portal.
SPORTS Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Retesting of a Turkish runner’s samples have led to her being retroactively disqualified from the 2012 Olympic Games. Gülcan Mıngır had competed in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in London.