Sudan army strike in disputed territory kills 53

Sudan army strike in disputed territory kills 53

KHARTOUM
Sudan army strike in disputed territory kills 53

The family of Othman Omar Abdelrazik and Omar Abkar Abdelrazik, who killed in airstrikes on a gold mine on the Sudan-Egypt border on October 11, receive condolences at their home in Wad al-Hulaywah, Kassala State in eastern Sudan on October 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A drone strike by the Sudanese army killed 53 people at a market in an area disputed between Sudan and South Sudan, local authorities said on Oct. 20.


Authorities in Abyei district said the strike hit Amiet market on Oct. 19. They accused the army of launching 22 munitions during the attack, which also wounded at least 27 people.


“The casualties comprise vulnerable civilian populations, including women, children, the elderly, local merchants, members of the host Ngok Dinka community, South Sudanese returnees, and Sudanese refugees who had sought sanctuary from the broader regional conflict,” the authorities said.


Between Oct. 18 and 19, strikes across Sudan killed more than 100 people. The country is in the grips of a brutal war between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that began in April 2023.


Abyei district is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan, which split from its northern neighbor in 2011 following decades of conflict.


Parts of the district are controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), a splinter from the organization that fought for Juba’s independence. The group is itself split in two, with each faction supporting opposite sides in Sudan’s war.


Juba’s Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Sudanese ambassador over the attack, which it condemned “in the strongest terms possible.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

    Fidan hails Libya maritime vote as diplomatic success

  2. Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

    Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

  3. Another MP shift reshapes parliament

    Another MP shift reshapes parliament

  4. Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

    Erhürman rejects Greek Cypriot proposal on Varosha

  5. Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison
Recommended
Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153
Houthis step up attacks in Yemen as camp strike toll rises

Houthis step up attacks in Yemen as camp strike toll rises
Israel, Lebanon hold ‘working level’ talks in Florida

Israel, Lebanon hold ‘working level’ talks in Florida
Tanker struck by projectile off Oman

Tanker struck by projectile off Oman
Nigeria’s 1st Ebola case Bundibugyo strain

Nigeria’s 1st Ebola case Bundibugyo strain
Lula campaign seeks to disqualify Bolsonaro

Lula campaign seeks to disqualify Bolsonaro
French fighter jet crashes during training, at least one dead

French fighter jet crashes during training, at least one dead
WORLD Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

The death toll from a drone strike on a market in Abyei, a border region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, has risen to at least 153, a local official said.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

Turkish manufacturing capacity utilization rises in October, business confidence declined

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry rose by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent in October, according to data released by the Central Bank on Oct. 21.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿